Now Is A Good Time To Buy Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ: APLD)

During the last session, Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:APLD)’s traded shares were 2.8 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 4.05. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.24, reflecting an intraday loss of -7.09% or -$0.4. The 52-week high for the APLD share is $11.62, that puts it down -121.76 from that peak though still a striking 72.33% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.45. The company’s market capitalization is $569.22M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.85 million shares, and the average trade volume was 6.11 million shares over the past three months.

Applied Digital Corporation (APLD) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. APLD has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.02.

Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:APLD) trade information

Applied Digital Corporation (APLD) registered a -7.09% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -7.09% in intraday trading to $5.24 this Thursday, 09/07/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -17.48%, and it has moved by -30.87% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 149.52%. The short interest in Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:APLD) is 11.21 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.83 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $15.75, which implies an increase of 66.73% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $12.00 and $19.00 respectively. As a result, APLD is trading at a discount of -262.6% off the target high and -129.01% off the low.

Applied Digital Corporation (APLD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Applied Digital Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Applied Digital Corporation (APLD) shares have gone up 132.89% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 183.67% against 1.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 60.00% this quarter and then jump 124.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 583.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $40.24 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $72.87 million by the end of Nov 2023.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 25.30%. While earnings are projected to return -20.70% in 2023.

APLD Dividends

Applied Digital Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:APLD)’s Major holders

Applied Digital Corporation insiders own 37.80% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 38.66%, with the float percentage being 62.15%. Hood River Capital Management LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 125 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 5.85 million shares (or 5.63% of all shares), a total value of $54.7 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.21 million shares, is of Oasis Management Co Ltd.’s that is approximately 4.05% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $39.32 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Applied Digital Corporation (APLD) shares are Roxbury/Hood River Small Cap Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jul 30, 2023 indicates that Roxbury/Hood River Small Cap Growth Fund owns about 3.34 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.22 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $32.04 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.85 million, or about 1.78% of the stock, which is worth about $17.31 million.