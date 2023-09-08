Nomura Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NMR) Is Worth A Look At Current Prices?

During the recent session, Nomura Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NMR)’s traded shares were 0.82 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.70. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $4.07, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.25% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the NMR share is $4.23, that puts it down -3.93 from that peak though still a striking 26.54% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.99. The company’s market capitalization is $12.48B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.64 million shares, and the average trade volume was 952.00K shares over the past three months.

Nomura Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NMR) trade information

Nomura Holdings Inc. (NMR) registered a -0.25% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.25% in intraday trading to $4.07 this Thursday, 09/07/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.90%, and it has moved by 8.53% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 17.63%. The short interest in Nomura Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NMR) is 0.92 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.22 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $4.01, which implies a decrease of -1.5% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.70 and $4.32 respectively. As a result, NMR is trading at a discount of -6.14% off the target high and 9.09% off the low.

Nomura Holdings Inc. (NMR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Nomura Holdings Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Nomura Holdings Inc. (NMR) shares have gone up 0.25% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 9.09% against 3.90.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -13.60%. While earnings are projected to return -34.20% in 2023, the next five years will return 10.90% per annum.

NMR Dividends

Nomura Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Nomura Holdings Inc. is 0.12, with the dividend yield indicating at 3.02 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Nomura Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NMR)’s Major holders

Nomura Holdings Inc. insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 1.12%, with the float percentage being 1.12%. Morgan Stanley is the largest shareholder of the company, while 150 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 8.16 million shares (or 0.26% of all shares), a total value of $33.12 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.7 million shares, is of Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s that is approximately 0.12% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $15.02 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Nomura Holdings Inc. (NMR) shares are Dimensional ETF Tr-Dimensional International Value ETF and Dimensional ETF Tr-Dimensional Int’l Core Equity Market ETF. Data provided on Apr 29, 2023 indicates that Dimensional ETF Tr-Dimensional International Value ETF owns about 0.84 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.03 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.4 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.68 million, or about 0.02% of the stock, which is worth about $2.77 million.