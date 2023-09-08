Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: MRSN)’s Stock Is Down -83.05% Since The Beginning Of The Year, Likely To Sustain The Trend In 2023

During the last session, Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN)’s traded shares were 2.44 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.42. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.28, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.07% or $0.05. The 52-week high for the MRSN share is $9.62, that puts it down -651.56 from that peak though still a striking 37.5% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.80. The company’s market capitalization is $142.72M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.21 million shares, and the average trade volume was 7.58 million shares over the past three months.

Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (MRSN) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.80. MRSN has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 9 analysts who have looked at this stock. 6 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.36.

Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) trade information

Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (MRSN) registered a 4.07% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.07% in intraday trading to $1.28 this Thursday, 09/07/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.92%, and it has moved by 4.07% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -83.05%. The short interest in Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) is 12.12 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.82 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $2.00, which implies an increase of 36.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.00 and $4.00 respectively. As a result, MRSN is trading at a discount of -212.5% off the target high and 21.88% off the low.

Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (MRSN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Mersana Therapeutics Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (MRSN) shares have gone down -75.80% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 34.40% against 12.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 41.00% this quarter and then jump 50.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 58.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $9.35 million as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $14.29 million by the end of Dec 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $5.57 million and $14.69 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 67.80% and then drop by -2.70% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -5.10%. While earnings are projected to return 9.50% in 2023.

MRSN Dividends

Mersana Therapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

