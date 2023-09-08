Lantronix Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRX) Have Jumped 14.37% YTD, What Will Happen Next

During the recent session, Lantronix Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX)’s traded shares were 0.62 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.05. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $4.94, reflecting an intraday gain of 23.52% or $0.94. The 52-week high for the LTRX share is $6.05, that puts it down -22.47 from that peak though still a striking 28.74% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.52. The company’s market capitalization is $178.17M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 86220.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 88.33K shares over the past three months.

Lantronix Inc. (LTRX) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.80. LTRX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.06.

Lantronix Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) trade information

Lantronix Inc. (LTRX) registered a 23.52% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 23.52% in intraday trading to $4.94 this Thursday, 09/07/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 26.69%, and it has moved by 16.80% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -17.93%. The short interest in Lantronix Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) is 0.31 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.82 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $9.50, which implies an increase of 48.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $8.00 and $12.00 respectively. As a result, LTRX is trading at a discount of -142.91% off the target high and -61.94% off the low.

Lantronix Inc. (LTRX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Lantronix Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Lantronix Inc. (LTRX) shares have gone down -1.18% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 117.39% against 17.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -14.30% this quarter and then jump 175.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 34.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $36.25 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $41.15 million by the end of Dec 2023.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -59.60%. While earnings are projected to return -16.50% in 2023, the next five years will return 20.00% per annum.

LTRX Dividends

Lantronix Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 07 and November 13. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Lantronix Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX)’s Major holders

Lantronix Inc. insiders own 19.03% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 41.24%, with the float percentage being 50.94%. Wasatch Advisors LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 80 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 1.23 million shares (or 3.35% of all shares), a total value of $5.97 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.16 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 3.16% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $5.64 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Lantronix Inc. (LTRX) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and 180 Degree Capital Corp. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.76 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.08 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.71 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.75 million, or about 2.04% of the stock, which is worth about $3.64 million.