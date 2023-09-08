Is Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: MMAT) Still A Loss Stock Despite Being Down -81.60% YTD?

During the last session, Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT)’s traded shares were 2.06 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.13. The 52-week high for the MMAT share is $2.34, that puts it down -963.64 from that peak though still a striking 22.73% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.17. The company’s market capitalization is $99.04M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.31 million shares, and the average trade volume was 6.27 million shares over the past three months.

Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. MMAT has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $Mattel, Inc.

Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT) trade information

Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT) registered a -0.68% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.68% in intraday trading to $0.22 this Thursday, 09/07/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -7.12%, and it has moved by -17.51% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -72.48%. The short interest in Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT) is 48.36 million shares and it means that shorts have 7.1 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $1.35, which implies an increase of 83.7% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.20 and $1.50 respectively. As a result, MMAT is trading at a discount of -581.82% off the target high and -445.45% off the low.

Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Meta Materials Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT) shares have gone down -60.18% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -196.00% against -0.20.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -50.80%. While earnings are projected to return 38.30% in 2023.

MMAT Dividends

Meta Materials Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT)’s Major holders

Meta Materials Inc. insiders own 26.93% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 7.61%, with the float percentage being 10.42%. Alyeska Investment Group, L.p. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 139 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 6.0 million shares (or 1.26% of all shares), a total value of $1.29 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.44 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 1.14% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $1.17 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 4.43 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.93 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.95 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.65 million, or about 0.35% of the stock, which is worth about $0.35 million.