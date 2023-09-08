Is iBio Inc. (AMEX: IBIO) Worth Much? What Should Investors Do?

During the last session, iBio Inc. (AMEX:IBIO)’s traded shares were 1.11 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -3.14. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.29, reflecting an intraday gain of 6.30% or $0.02. The 52-week high for the IBIO share is $16.51, that puts it down -5593.1 from that peak though still a striking 10.34% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.26. The company’s market capitalization is $6.75M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.72 million shares, and the average trade volume was 726.35K shares over the past three months.

iBio Inc. (IBIO) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. IBIO has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$3.42.

iBio Inc. (AMEX:IBIO) trade information

iBio Inc. (IBIO) registered a 6.30% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.30% in intraday trading to $0.29 this Thursday, 09/07/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.42%, and it has moved by -42.06% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -95.62%. The short interest in iBio Inc. (AMEX:IBIO) is 0.28 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.38 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $1.00, which implies an increase of 71.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.00 and $1.00 respectively. As a result, IBIO is trading at a discount of -244.83% off the target high and -244.83% off the low.

iBio Inc. (IBIO) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -173.60% this quarter and then jump 64.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -79.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $200k by the end of Mar 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $168k and $1.94 million respectively.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 32.40%. While earnings are projected to return -92.70% in 2023.

IBIO Dividends

iBio Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

iBio Inc. (AMEX:IBIO)’s Major holders

iBio Inc. insiders own 2.20% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 10.81%, with the float percentage being 11.05%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 38 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.51 million shares (or 2.27% of all shares), a total value of $0.31 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.15 million shares, is of Avantax Planning Partners, Inc.’s that is approximately 0.69% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $94550.0.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of iBio Inc. (IBIO) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.34 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.49 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.21 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.17 million, or about 0.73% of the stock, which is worth about $0.1 million.