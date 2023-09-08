Is IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE: IAG) Still A Buy After sinking -8.54% Last Week?

During the recent session, IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG)’s traded shares were 0.55 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.48. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $2.25, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.45% or $0.01. The 52-week high for the IAG share is $3.34, that puts it down -48.44 from that peak though still a striking 59.11% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.92. The company’s market capitalization is $1.10B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.52 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.91 million shares over the past three months.

IAMGOLD Corporation (IAG) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.70. IAG has a Sell rating from 3 analyst(s) out of 13 analysts who have looked at this stock. 6 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.01.

IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG) trade information

IAMGOLD Corporation (IAG) registered a 0.45% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.45% in intraday trading to $2.25 this Thursday, 09/07/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -8.54%, and it has moved by -5.86% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 78.57%. The short interest in IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG) is 7.61 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.91 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $3.17, which implies an increase of 29.02% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.75 and $4.10 respectively. As a result, IAG is trading at a discount of -82.22% off the target high and 22.22% off the low.

IAMGOLD Corporation (IAG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that IAMGOLD Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. IAMGOLD Corporation (IAG) shares have gone up 8.17% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 157.14% against 19.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 133.30% this quarter and then jump 100.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -2.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $239.99 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $237.13 million by the end of Dec 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $297.85 million and $207.2 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -19.40% and then jump by 14.40% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -16.00%. While earnings are projected to return 38.70% in 2023.

IAG Dividends

IAMGOLD Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG)’s Major holders

IAMGOLD Corporation insiders own 0.07% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 67.84%, with the float percentage being 67.89%. Van Eck Associates Corporation is the largest shareholder of the company, while 237 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 44.97 million shares (or 9.35% of all shares), a total value of $118.27 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 31.38 million shares, is of Smith (Donald) & Company Inc.’s that is approximately 6.52% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $82.52 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of IAMGOLD Corporation (IAG) shares are VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF. Data provided on Jul 30, 2023 indicates that VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF owns about 25.37 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.27 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $69.0 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 16.04 million, or about 3.33% of the stock, which is worth about $43.62 million.