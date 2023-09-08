Is HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE: DINO) Hit More of the Losses Given A -8.37% Dip From High?

During the recent session, HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO)’s traded shares were 0.62 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.37. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $61.08, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.61% or $2.69. The 52-week high for the DINO share is $66.19, that puts it down -8.37 from that peak though still a striking 39.23% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $37.12. The company’s market capitalization is $10.89B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.88 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.01 million shares over the past three months.

HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.70. DINO has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 16 analysts who have looked at this stock. 9 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $3.3.

HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO) trade information

HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO) registered a 4.61% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.61% in intraday trading to $61.08 this Thursday, 09/07/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 10.87%, and it has moved by 4.04% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 15.68%. The short interest in HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO) is 9.55 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.65 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $61.67, which implies an increase of 0.96% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $48.00 and $70.00 respectively. As a result, DINO is trading at a discount of -14.6% off the target high and 21.41% off the low.

HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that HF Sinclair Corporation has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO) shares have gone up 22.55% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -37.41% against -7.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -27.90% this quarter and then drop -45.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -18.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $8.2 billion as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $7.47 billion by the end of Dec 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $10.6 billion and $8.98 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -22.60% and then drop by -16.80% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 38.70%. While earnings are projected to return 321.50% in 2023, the next five years will return 3.10% per annum.

DINO Dividends

HF Sinclair Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for HF Sinclair Corporation is 1.80, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.95 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO)’s Major holders

HF Sinclair Corporation insiders own 18.50% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 76.80%, with the float percentage being 94.24%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 700 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 15.8 million shares (or 8.58% of all shares), a total value of $704.66 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 15.4 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 8.36% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $686.85 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO) shares are Fundamental Investors Inc and American Balanced Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Fundamental Investors Inc owns about 6.91 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.75 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $308.12 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.78 million, or about 2.60% of the stock, which is worth about $213.28 million.