Is Guidewire Software Inc. (NYSE: GWRE) On Track To Post A -5.84% Or More Growth?

During the recent session, Guidewire Software Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)’s traded shares were 0.61 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.21. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $94.48, reflecting an intraday gain of 11.36% or $9.64. The 52-week high for the GWRE share is $87.07, that puts it up 7.84 from that peak though still a striking 44.88% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $52.08. The company’s market capitalization is $7.69B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.68 million shares, and the average trade volume was 641.54K shares over the past three months.

Guidewire Software Inc. (GWRE) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. GWRE has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 16 analysts who have looked at this stock. 6 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 9 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.1.

Guidewire Software Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) trade information

Guidewire Software Inc. (GWRE) registered a 11.36% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 11.36% in intraday trading to $94.48 this Thursday, 09/07/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 9.31%, and it has moved by 15.36% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 40.26%. The short interest in Guidewire Software Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) is 2.25 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.79 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $91.23, which implies a decrease of -3.56% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $69.00 and $100.00 respectively. As a result, GWRE is trading at a discount of -5.84% off the target high and 26.97% off the low.

Guidewire Software Inc. (GWRE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Guidewire Software Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Guidewire Software Inc. (GWRE) shares have gone up 29.30% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 45.71% against 9.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 16.70% this quarter and then jump 209.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 9.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $212.51 million as predicted by 12 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 12 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $252.83 million by the end of Jan 2024.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -61.50%. While earnings are projected to return -171.30% in 2023.

GWRE Dividends

Guidewire Software Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Guidewire Software Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)’s Major holders

Guidewire Software Inc. insiders own 0.23% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 100.43%, with the float percentage being 100.67%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 486 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 8.01 million shares (or 9.83% of all shares), a total value of $609.14 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.2 million shares, is of BAMCO Inc.’s that is approximately 7.61% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $471.85 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Guidewire Software Inc. (GWRE) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 2.55 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.14 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $194.29 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.11 million, or about 2.59% of the stock, which is worth about $160.21 million.