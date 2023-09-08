If All Goes Well, First Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR) Could Shrink By -79.2% Or More

During the recent session, First Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)’s traded shares were 0.98 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.40. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $184.15, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.02% or $3.65. The 52-week high for the FSLR share is $232.00, that puts it down -25.98 from that peak though still a striking 37.19% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $115.66. The company’s market capitalization is $19.96B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.8 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.92 million shares over the past three months.

First Solar Inc. (FSLR) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.30. FSLR has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 28 analysts who have looked at this stock. 12 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 3 suggest Overweight, and 13 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $2.24.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

First Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) trade information

First Solar Inc. (FSLR) registered a 2.02% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.02% in intraday trading to $184.15 this Thursday, 09/07/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.63%, and it has moved by -9.55% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 36.61%. The short interest in First Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) is 3.23 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.42 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $249.96, which implies an increase of 26.33% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $206.00 and $330.00 respectively. As a result, FSLR is trading at a discount of -79.2% off the target high and -11.87% off the low.

First Solar Inc. (FSLR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that First Solar Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. First Solar Inc. (FSLR) shares have gone down -12.83% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 1,963.41% against 35.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 587.00% this quarter and then jump 4,985.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 35.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $936.75 million as predicted by 18 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 18 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.22 billion by the end of Dec 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $748.61 million and $1 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 25.10% and then jump by 22.20% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -16.80%. While earnings are projected to return -109.50% in 2023, the next five years will return 5.64% per annum.

FSLR Dividends

First Solar Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between October 25 and October 30. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

First Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)’s Major holders

First Solar Inc. insiders own 5.25% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 85.46%, with the float percentage being 90.20%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,104 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 13.21 million shares (or 12.37% of all shares), a total value of $2.51 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 11.76 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 11.01% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $2.24 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of First Solar Inc. (FSLR) shares are JP Morgan Large Cap Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that JP Morgan Large Cap Growth Fund owns about 4.1 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.84 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $778.89 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.16 million, or about 2.96% of the stock, which is worth about $600.61 million.