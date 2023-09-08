iCoreConnect Inc. (NASDAQ: ICCT) Has Lost -36.21% YTD: Is There Trouble Ahead?

During the last session, iCoreConnect Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCT)’s traded shares were 1.45 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.07. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $6.50, reflecting an intraday loss of -16.99% or -$1.33. The 52-week high for the ICCT share is $20.70, that puts it down -218.46 from that peak though still a striking 86.0% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.91. The company’s market capitalization is $277.10M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 21.72 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.64 million shares over the past three months.

iCoreConnect Inc. (ICCT) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. ICCT has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

iCoreConnect Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCT) trade information

iCoreConnect Inc. (ICCT) registered a -16.99% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -16.99% in intraday trading to $6.50 this Thursday, 09/07/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -47.07%, and it has moved by -38.33% in 30 days.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $14.92, which implies an increase of 56.43% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $14.92 and $14.92 respectively. As a result, ICCT is trading at a discount of -129.54% off the target high and -129.54% off the low.

ICCT Dividends

iCoreConnect Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

iCoreConnect Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCT)’s Major holders

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.6 million shares, is of Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp’s that is approximately 5.91% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $6.35 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of iCoreConnect Inc. (ICCT) shares are Special Opportunities Fd and AQR Funds-AQR Diversified Arbitrage Fd. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Special Opportunities Fd owns about 0.2 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.97 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.12 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 98184.0, or about 0.97% of the stock, which is worth about $1.04 million.