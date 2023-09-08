How Will Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ: BDRX) Look After It Drops -25698.45% From Its Highs?

During the last session, Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:BDRX)’s traded shares were 1.45 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.95. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $6.45, reflecting an intraday gain of 18.57% or $1.01. The 52-week high for the BDRX share is $1664.00, that puts it down -25698.45 from that peak though still a striking 45.58% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.51. The company’s market capitalization is $4.90M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.48 million shares, and the average trade volume was 642.87K shares over the past three months.

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:BDRX) trade information

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (BDRX) registered a 18.57% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 18.57% in intraday trading to $6.45 this Thursday, 09/07/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 29.26%, and it has moved by 2.38% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -99.45%. The short interest in Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:BDRX) is 30040.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.05 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $251959.00, which implies an increase of 100.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $251959.00 and $251959.00 respectively. As a result, BDRX is trading at a discount of -3906241.09% off the target high and -3906241.09% off the low.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $240k as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $370k by the end of Jun 2019.

BDRX Dividends

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:BDRX)’s Major holders

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.86%, with the float percentage being 0.86%. Cubist Systematic Strategies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 8 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 3325.0 shares (or 1.41% of all shares), a total value of $228.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2554.0 shares, is of Millennium Management Llc’s that is approximately 1.08% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $175.0.