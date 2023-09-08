Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: HSDT) Drops -221.0% From Highs, Now What?

During the recent session, Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT)’s traded shares were 0.81 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.26. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $9.19, reflecting an intraday gain of 14.30% or $1.15. The 52-week high for the HSDT share is $29.50, that puts it down -221.0 from that peak though still a striking 38.08% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.69. The company’s market capitalization is $5.20M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.18 million shares, and the average trade volume was 365.60K shares over the past three months.

Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (HSDT) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. HSDT has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$6.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT) trade information

Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (HSDT) registered a 14.30% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 14.30% in intraday trading to $9.19 this Thursday, 09/07/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 35.55%, and it has moved by 2.11% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -66.62%. The short interest in Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT) is 1930.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.57 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $67.50, which implies an increase of 86.39% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $50.00 and $85.00 respectively. As a result, HSDT is trading at a discount of -824.92% off the target high and -444.07% off the low.

Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (HSDT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Helius Medical Technologies Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (HSDT) shares have gone down -34.82% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 61.54% against 10.30. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 62.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $340k as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $560k by the end of Dec 2023.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 21.80%. While earnings are projected to return 37.40% in 2023.

HSDT Dividends

Helius Medical Technologies Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 13 and November 17. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT)’s Major holders