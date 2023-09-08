Hasbro Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) Is Up 34.38% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD, It Is Up 14.28% – What To Do Now

During the recent session, Hasbro Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)’s traded shares were 0.77 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.71. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $69.72, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.90% or -$0.63. The 52-week high for the HAS share is $83.25, that puts it down -19.41 from that peak though still a striking 34.38% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $45.75. The company’s market capitalization is $9.57B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.98 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.62 million shares over the past three months.

Hasbro Inc. (HAS) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.60. HAS has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 12 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 11 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

Hasbro Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) trade information

Hasbro Inc. (HAS) registered a -0.90% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.90% in intraday trading to $69.72 this Thursday, 09/07/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.17%, and it has moved by 5.54% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -12.05%. The short interest in Hasbro Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) is 8.04 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.51 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $81.00, which implies an increase of 13.93% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $64.00 and $94.00 respectively. As a result, HAS is trading at a discount of -34.83% off the target high and 8.2% off the low.

Hasbro Inc. (HAS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Hasbro Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Hasbro Inc. (HAS) shares have gone up 36.15% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -8.54% against -4.30.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -23.60%. While earnings are projected to return -56.70% in 2023, the next five years will return 0.27% per annum.

HAS Dividends

Hasbro Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Hasbro Inc. is 2.80, with the dividend yield indicating at 4.02 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Hasbro Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)’s Major holders

Hasbro Inc. insiders own 6.03% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 87.37%, with the float percentage being 92.98%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 903 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 15.7 million shares (or 11.31% of all shares), a total value of $1.02 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 12.03 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 8.67% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $778.95 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Hasbro Inc. (HAS) shares are American Mutual Fund Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that American Mutual Fund Inc owns about 8.36 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.02 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $541.2 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.1 million, or about 2.95% of the stock, which is worth about $265.29 million.