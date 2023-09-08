Global Net Lease Inc. (NYSE: GNL) Rose 21.7% From Its 52-Week Low, But YTD Numbers Fell -10.18%. Here’s What You Need To Know At This Time

During the recent session, Global Net Lease Inc. (NYSE:GNL)’s traded shares were 1.48 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.22. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $11.29, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.07% or $0.12. The 52-week high for the GNL share is $15.28, that puts it down -35.34 from that peak though still a striking 21.7% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $8.84. The company’s market capitalization is $1.23B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.85 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.20 million shares over the past three months.

Global Net Lease Inc. (GNL) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.30. GNL has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Global Net Lease Inc. (NYSE:GNL) trade information

Global Net Lease Inc. (GNL) registered a 1.07% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.07% in intraday trading to $11.29 this Thursday, 09/07/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.53%, and it has moved by 1.53% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -16.25%. The short interest in Global Net Lease Inc. (NYSE:GNL) is 5.61 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.22 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $14.25, which implies an increase of 20.77% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $11.00 and $19.00 respectively. As a result, GNL is trading at a discount of -68.29% off the target high and 2.57% off the low.

Global Net Lease Inc. (GNL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Global Net Lease Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Global Net Lease Inc. (GNL) shares have gone down -16.92% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -7.78% against -6.50. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 1.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $95.28 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $104.6 million by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $95.18 million and $92.6 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 0.10% and then jump by 13.00% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -18.10%. While earnings are projected to return 56.00% in 2023.

GNL Dividends

Global Net Lease Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 01 and November 06. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Global Net Lease Inc. is 1.60, with the dividend yield indicating at 14.17 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Global Net Lease Inc. (NYSE:GNL)’s Major holders

Global Net Lease Inc. insiders own 0.36% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 74.52%, with the float percentage being 74.79%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 341 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 18.36 million shares (or 17.58% of all shares), a total value of $188.76 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 16.74 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 16.03% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $172.06 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Global Net Lease Inc. (GNL) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund. Data provided on Jul 30, 2023 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 7.34 million shares. This amounts to just over 7.03 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $78.44 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.56 million, or about 4.37% of the stock, which is worth about $51.36 million.