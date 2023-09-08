Given A -676.47% Drop From High, Can TD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GLG) Quickly Recover?

During the last session, TD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG)’s traded shares were 8.69 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.44. The 52-week high for the GLG share is $1.32, that puts it down -676.47 from that peak though still a striking 5.88% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.16. The company’s market capitalization is $32.53M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 22.8 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.61 million shares over the past three months.

TD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG) trade information

TD Holdings Inc. (GLG) registered a 4.07% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.07% in intraday trading to $0.17 this Thursday, 09/07/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -17.63%, and it has moved by -61.63% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -83.29%. The short interest in TD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG) is 56960.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.53 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $300.00, which implies an increase of 99.94% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $300.00 and $300.00 respectively. As a result, GLG is trading at a discount of -176370.59% off the target high and -176370.59% off the low.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 15.00%. While earnings are projected to return 276.40% in 2023.

GLG Dividends

TD Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

TD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG)’s Major holders

TD Holdings Inc. insiders own 52.90% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.34%, with the float percentage being 0.73%. Nomura Holdings Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 10 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.15 million shares (or 0.08% of all shares), a total value of $92332.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.13 million shares, is of Invesco Ltd.’s that is approximately 0.07% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $81790.0.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of TD Holdings Inc. (GLG) shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF owns about 0.13 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.07 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $81790.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 11672.0, or about 0.01% of the stock, which is worth about $7761.0.