Given A -4811.76% Drop From High, Can Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX: CEI) Quickly Recover?

During the last session, Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX:CEI)’s traded shares were 4.29 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -1.23. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.34, reflecting an intraday loss of -11.06% or -$0.04. The 52-week high for the CEI share is $16.70, that puts it down -4811.76 from that peak though still a striking -8.82% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.37. The company’s market capitalization is $29.82M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.18 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.42 million shares over the past three months.

Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX:CEI) trade information

Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) registered a -11.06% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -11.06% in intraday trading to $0.34 this Thursday, 09/07/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -22.93%, and it has moved by -50.63% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -97.97%.

While earnings are projected to return 89.10% in 2023.

CEI Dividends

Camber Energy Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX:CEI)’s Major holders

Camber Energy Inc. insiders own 9.69% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 4.11%, with the float percentage being 4.55%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 33 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 0.5 million shares (or 2.09% of all shares), a total value of $0.8 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.19 million shares, is of Virtu Financial LLC’s that is approximately 0.79% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $0.12 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.23 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.13 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.46 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.11 million, or about 0.54% of the stock, which is worth about $0.22 million.