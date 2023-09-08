Given A -1920.41% Drop From High, Can Biocept Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOC) Quickly Recover?

During the recent session, Biocept Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC)’s traded shares were 80.08 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.86. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.47, reflecting an intraday gain of 74.92% or $0.63. The 52-week high for the BIOC share is $29.70, that puts it down -1920.41 from that peak though still a striking 45.58% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.80. The company’s market capitalization is $3.76M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 53330.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 166.21K shares over the past three months.

Biocept Inc. (BIOC) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. BIOC has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Biocept Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC) trade information

Biocept Inc. (BIOC) registered a 74.92% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 74.92% in intraday trading to $1.47 this Thursday, 09/07/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 70.93%, and it has moved by 23.53% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -94.79%. The short interest in Biocept Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC) is 5830.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.03 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $330.00, which implies an increase of 99.55% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $330.00 and $330.00 respectively. As a result, BIOC is trading at a discount of -22348.98% off the target high and -22348.98% off the low.

Biocept Inc. (BIOC) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -90.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $589k by the end of Jun 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $19.95 million and $10.61 million respectively.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 61.00%. While earnings are projected to return -890.30% in 2023, the next five years will return 40.00% per annum.

BIOC Dividends

Biocept Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 20 and November 24. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Biocept Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC)’s Major holders

Biocept Inc. insiders own 9.21% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 1.98%, with the float percentage being 2.18%. Anson Funds Management LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 25 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 44861.0 shares (or 1.71% of all shares), a total value of $66757.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 23529.0 shares, is of Boothbay Fund Management, LLC’s that is approximately 0.90% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $35013.0.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Biocept Inc. (BIOC) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 4434.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.17 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $6598.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2952.0, or about 0.11% of the stock, which is worth about $4392.0.