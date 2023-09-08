Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR)’s Stock Is Down -24.31% Since The Beginning Of The Year, Likely To Sustain The Trend In 2023

During the recent session, Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR)’s traded shares were 2.24 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.99. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $6.29, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.96% or $0.06. The 52-week high for the FSR share is $10.02, that puts it down -59.3 from that peak though still a striking 32.27% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.26. The company’s market capitalization is $2.13B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 5.12 million shares, and the average trade volume was 8.77 million shares over the past three months.

Fisker Inc. (FSR) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.20. FSR has a Sell rating from 4 analyst(s) out of 12 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.16.

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) trade information

Fisker Inc. (FSR) registered a 0.96% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.96% in intraday trading to $6.29 this Thursday, 09/07/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 7.16%, and it has moved by 7.34% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -24.31%. The short interest in Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) is 81.63 million shares and it means that shorts have 8.04 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $9.06, which implies an increase of 30.57% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.00 and $19.00 respectively. As a result, FSR is trading at a discount of -202.07% off the target high and 36.41% off the low.

Fisker Inc. (FSR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Fisker Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Fisker Inc. (FSR) shares have gone down -4.12% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 50.00% against 17.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 67.30% this quarter and then jump 81.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 220,139.79% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $147.66 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $478.82 million by the end of Dec 2023.

While earnings are projected to return -11.80% in 2023.

FSR Dividends

Fisker Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between October 31 and November 06. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR)’s Major holders

Fisker Inc. insiders own 9.05% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 49.65%, with the float percentage being 54.59%. Fifthdelta Ltd is the largest shareholder of the company, while 318 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 19.28 million shares (or 9.14% of all shares), a total value of $108.71 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 18.18 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 8.62% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $102.56 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Fisker Inc. (FSR) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 6.49 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.08 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $36.58 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 5.11 million, or about 2.42% of the stock, which is worth about $28.81 million.