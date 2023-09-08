Eightco Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OCTO) Investing Potential Is $0.80

During the last session, Eightco Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OCTO)’s traded shares were 1.18 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.75. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.80, reflecting an intraday gain of 19.28% or $0.13. The 52-week high for the OCTO share is $46.00, that puts it down -5650.0 from that peak though still a striking 23.75% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.61. The company’s market capitalization is $2.37M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.25 million shares, and the average trade volume was 641.75K shares over the past three months.

Eightco Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OCTO) trade information

Eightco Holdings Inc. (OCTO) registered a 19.28% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 19.28% in intraday trading to $0.80 this Thursday, 09/07/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 22.76%, and it has moved by -37.07% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -97.96%. The short interest in Eightco Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OCTO) is 41360.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.4 day(s) to cover.

OCTO Dividends

Eightco Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Eightco Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OCTO)’s Major holders

Eightco Holdings Inc. insiders own 0.82% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 14.48%, with the float percentage being 14.60%. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp is the largest shareholder of the company, while 71 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.23 million shares (or 7.73% of all shares), a total value of $0.32 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 33437.0 shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 1.14% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $47146.0.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Eightco Holdings Inc. (OCTO) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 33311.0 shares. This amounts to just over 1.14 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $46968.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3591.0, or about 0.12% of the stock, which is worth about $6391.0.