Does RVL Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: RVLP) Still Look Attractive After A 0.76% Selloff Last Week?

During the last session, RVL Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:RVLP)’s traded shares were 3.35 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.04. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.11, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.72% or $0.01. The 52-week high for the RVLP share is $2.99, that puts it down -2618.18 from that peak though still a striking 18.18% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.09. The company’s market capitalization is $10.68M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 8.09 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.59 million shares over the past three months.

RVL Pharmaceuticals plc (RVLP) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. RVLP has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.09.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

RVL Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:RVLP) trade information

RVL Pharmaceuticals plc (RVLP) registered a 2.72% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.72% in intraday trading to $0.11 this Thursday, 09/07/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.76%, and it has moved by -77.96% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -95.72%. The short interest in RVL Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:RVLP) is 32130.000000000004 shares and it means that shorts have 0.32 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $3.15, which implies an increase of 96.51% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.60 and $6.00 respectively. As a result, RVLP is trading at a discount of -5354.55% off the target high and -1354.55% off the low.

RVL Pharmaceuticals plc (RVLP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that RVL Pharmaceuticals plc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. RVL Pharmaceuticals plc (RVLP) shares have gone down -91.18% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 1.72% against 10.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 43.80% this quarter and then jump 50.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -29.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $6.6 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $9.59 million by the end of Dec 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $10.02 million and $9.81 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -34.10% and then drop by -2.20% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 9.70%. While earnings are projected to return 53.20% in 2023.

RVLP Dividends

RVL Pharmaceuticals plc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

RVL Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:RVLP)’s Major holders

RVL Pharmaceuticals plc insiders own 27.01% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 49.10%, with the float percentage being 67.27%. Athyrium Capital Management, LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 51 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 14.6 million shares (or 14.67% of all shares), a total value of $8.18 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.0 million shares, is of Rovida Advisors Inc.’s that is approximately 3.01% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $1.68 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of RVL Pharmaceuticals plc (RVLP) shares are Meridian Contrarian Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Meridian Contrarian Fund owns about 1.51 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.51 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.84 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.22 million, or about 0.23% of the stock, which is worth about $0.13 million.