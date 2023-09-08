Does Onfolio Holdings Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ONFO) Current Price Make It Worth Investing In?

During the recent session, Onfolio Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONFO)’s traded shares were 1.11 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.74. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.15, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.80% or -$0.03. The 52-week high for the ONFO share is $2.40, that puts it down -108.7 from that peak though still a striking 28.7% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.82. The company’s market capitalization is $6.06M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.11 million shares, and the average trade volume was 171.24K shares over the past three months.

Onfolio Holdings Inc. (ONFO) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. ONFO has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Onfolio Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONFO) trade information

Onfolio Holdings Inc. (ONFO) registered a -2.80% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.80% in intraday trading to $1.15 this Thursday, 09/07/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.23%, and it has moved by 12.75% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -26.94%. The short interest in Onfolio Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONFO) is 51730.0 shares and it means that shorts have 1.86 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $3.00, which implies an increase of 61.67% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.00 and $3.00 respectively. As a result, ONFO is trading at a discount of -160.87% off the target high and -160.87% off the low.

While earnings are projected to return -243.20% in 2023.

ONFO Dividends

Onfolio Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Onfolio Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONFO)’s Major holders

Onfolio Holdings Inc. insiders own 36.95% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 7.46%, with the float percentage being 11.83%. Tower Research Capital LLC (TRC) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 10 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 7164.0 shares (or 0.14% of all shares), a total value of $8668.0 in shares.

Data provided on May 30, 2023 indicates that Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund owns about 2887.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.06 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3868.0 market value.