Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ: DHC) Continues To Thrive In 2023, As Its Stock Is Up 263.33% Year-To-Date

During the last session, Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)’s traded shares were 3.49 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.87. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.35, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.49% or -$0.06. The 52-week high for the DHC share is $3.30, that puts it down -40.43 from that peak though still a striking 74.04% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.61. The company’s market capitalization is $581.70M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.27 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.81 million shares over the past three months.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. DHC has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.21.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) trade information

Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC) registered a -2.49% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.49% in intraday trading to $2.35 this Thursday, 09/07/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -21.14%, and it has moved by -27.91% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 66.67%. The short interest in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) is 5.27 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.93 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $4.50, which implies an increase of 47.78% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.50 and $4.50 respectively. As a result, DHC is trading at a discount of -91.49% off the target high and -91.49% off the low.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Diversified Healthcare Trust has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC) shares have gone up 24.34% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 275.00% against -6.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 38.20% this quarter and then jump 29.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 10.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $356.42 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $366.06 million by the end of Dec 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $322.92 million and $336.88 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 10.40% and then jump by 8.70% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -16.10%. While earnings are projected to return -109.00% in 2023, the next five years will return 3.20% per annum.

DHC Dividends

Diversified Healthcare Trust is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Diversified Healthcare Trust is 0.04, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.70 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)’s Major holders

Diversified Healthcare Trust insiders own 10.06% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 86.68%, with the float percentage being 96.37%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 228 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 23.83 million shares (or 9.94% of all shares), a total value of $53.61 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 23.49 million shares, is of Flat Footed LLC’s that is approximately 9.79% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $52.85 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC) shares are Schwab Strategic Tr-Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF and Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund. Data provided on May 30, 2023 indicates that Schwab Strategic Tr-Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF owns about 12.36 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.16 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $16.81 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 10.53 million, or about 4.39% of the stock, which is worth about $9.62 million.