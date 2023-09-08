Could DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DOCN) Regain All Of Its Losses Given A -21.85% Dip From High?

During the recent session, DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOCN)’s traded shares were 1.55 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.35. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $26.70, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.45% or $0.12. The 52-week high for the DOCN share is $51.69, that puts it down -93.6 from that peak though still a striking 12.43% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $23.38. The company’s market capitalization is $2.40B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.61 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.85 million shares over the past three months.

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (DOCN) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.60. DOCN has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 14 analysts who have looked at this stock. 7 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOCN) trade information

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (DOCN) registered a 0.45% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.45% in intraday trading to $26.70 this Thursday, 09/07/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.29%, and it has moved by -25.65% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -34.01%. The short interest in DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOCN) is 10.75 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.39 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $36.40, which implies an increase of 26.65% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $25.00 and $52.00 respectively. As a result, DOCN is trading at a discount of -94.76% off the target high and 6.37% off the low.

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (DOCN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (DOCN) shares have gone down -22.72% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 89.36% against 23.10.

While earnings are projected to return -15.10% in 2023, the next five years will return 37.91% per annum.

DOCN Dividends

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 06 and November 10. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOCN)’s Major holders

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. insiders own 31.03% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 59.39%, with the float percentage being 86.10%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 342 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 6.19 million shares (or 6.97% of all shares), a total value of $248.43 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.06 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 5.70% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $203.23 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (DOCN) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.84 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.07 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $73.85 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.49 million, or about 1.68% of the stock, which is worth about $59.83 million.