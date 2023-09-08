COTY’s -2.47% Loss This Week Has Revealed Something We Didn’t Know Before

During the recent session, Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)’s traded shares were 0.91 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.90. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $11.27, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.75% or -$0.09. The 52-week high for the COTY share is $13.46, that puts it down -19.43 from that peak though still a striking 45.08% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.19. The company’s market capitalization is $9.61B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.13 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.14 million shares over the past three months.

Coty Inc. (COTY) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.50. COTY has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 17 analysts who have looked at this stock. 9 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) trade information

Coty Inc. (COTY) registered a -0.75% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.75% in intraday trading to $11.27 this Thursday, 09/07/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.47%, and it has moved by -3.63% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 49.93%. The short interest in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) is 20.62 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.21 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $13.17, which implies an increase of 14.43% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $11.00 and $15.00 respectively. As a result, COTY is trading at a discount of -33.1% off the target high and 2.4% off the low.

Coty Inc. (COTY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Coty Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Coty Inc. (COTY) shares have gone up 2.31% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -15.09% against 4.40.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 28.40%. While earnings are projected to return 739.20% in 2023, the next five years will return 18.30% per annum.

COTY Dividends

Coty Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)’s Major holders

Coty Inc. insiders own 60.15% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 35.25%, with the float percentage being 88.45%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 437 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 44.77 million shares (or 5.25% of all shares), a total value of $550.28 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 35.04 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 4.11% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $430.6 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Coty Inc. (COTY) shares are iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jul 30, 2023 indicates that iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF owns about 11.72 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.37 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $141.08 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 10.63 million, or about 1.25% of the stock, which is worth about $130.67 million.