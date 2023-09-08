Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ: CENN) Drops -434.62% From Highs, Now What?

During the last session, Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ:CENN)’s traded shares were 1.29 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.58. The 52-week high for the CENN share is $1.39, that puts it down -434.62 from that peak though still a striking 3.85% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.25. The company’s market capitalization is $84.34M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.76 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.90 million shares over the past three months.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ:CENN) trade information

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN) registered a -0.12% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.12% in intraday trading to $0.26 this Thursday, 09/07/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -11.52%, and it has moved by -27.51% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -79.63%. The short interest in Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ:CENN) is 6.16 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.89 day(s) to cover.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 82.40%. While earnings are projected to return -345.80% in 2023.

CENN Dividends

Cenntro Electric Group Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ:CENN)’s Major holders

Cenntro Electric Group Limited insiders own 29.42% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 8.09%, with the float percentage being 11.46%. Millennium Management Llc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 110 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 2.47 million shares (or 0.81% of all shares), a total value of $0.71 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.71 million shares, is of Susquehanna International Group, LLP’s that is approximately 0.23% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $0.21 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN) shares are Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund and Schwab Capital Trust-Small Cap Index Fund. Data provided on May 30, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund owns about 0.48 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.16 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.15 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.42 million, or about 0.14% of the stock, which is worth about $0.15 million.