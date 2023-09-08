Cano Health Inc. (NYSE: CANO) Stock Dropped -79.13% Over A Month – Are There Any Chances Of Growth?

During the last session, Cano Health Inc. (NYSE:CANO)’s traded shares were 6.6 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.20. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.36, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.56% or $0.01. The 52-week high for the CANO share is $9.75, that puts it down -2608.33 from that peak though still a striking 38.89% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.22. The company’s market capitalization is $164.26M, and the average trade volume was 11.10 million shares over the past three months.

Cano Health Inc. (CANO) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.10. CANO has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 9 analysts who have looked at this stock. 6 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.22.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Cano Health Inc. (NYSE:CANO) trade information

Cano Health Inc. (CANO) registered a 1.56% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.56% in intraday trading to $0.36 this Thursday, 09/07/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 11.98%, and it has moved by -79.13% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -93.90%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $0.86, which implies an increase of 58.14% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $0.25 and $2.00 respectively. As a result, CANO is trading at a discount of -455.56% off the target high and 30.56% off the low.

Cano Health Inc. (CANO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Cano Health Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Cano Health Inc. (CANO) shares have gone down -76.23% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -7,600.00% against 6.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 4.30% this quarter and then jump 72.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 13.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $755.59 million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $716.07 million by the end of Dec 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $665.03 million and $680.37 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 13.60% and then jump by 5.20% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -794.90% in 2023.

CANO Dividends

Cano Health Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Cano Health Inc. (NYSE:CANO)’s Major holders