Can Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) Still Be Considered A Loss When It’s Down -35.97% YTD?

During the recent session, Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)’s traded shares were 6.17 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.90. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $7.92, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.23% or -$0.35. The 52-week high for the PLUG share is $30.43, that puts it down -284.22 from that peak though still a striking 6.69% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.39. The company’s market capitalization is $4.74B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 15.37 million shares, and the average trade volume was 23.62 million shares over the past three months.

Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.10. PLUG has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 30 analysts who have looked at this stock. 12 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 17 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.29.

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) trade information

Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) registered a -4.23% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.23% in intraday trading to $7.92 this Thursday, 09/07/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.38%, and it has moved by -26.33% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -71.17%. The short interest in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) is 118.8 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.03 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $17.56, which implies an increase of 54.9% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $7.50 and $78.00 respectively. As a result, PLUG is trading at a discount of -884.85% off the target high and 5.3% off the low.

Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Plug Power Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) shares have gone down -39.17% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -0.80% against 11.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 3.30% this quarter and then jump 47.40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 85.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $343.57 million as predicted by 19 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 19 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $481.9 million by the end of Dec 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $247.98 million and $220.74 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 38.50% and then jump by 118.30% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -15.70%. While earnings are projected to return -51.60% in 2023.

PLUG Dividends

Plug Power Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 06 and November 10. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)’s Major holders

Plug Power Inc. insiders own 10.02% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 56.38%, with the float percentage being 62.65%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 851 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 54.36 million shares (or 9.03% of all shares), a total value of $433.81 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 48.88 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 8.12% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $390.06 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Global Clean Energy ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 18.91 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.14 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $150.89 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 10.51 million, or about 1.75% of the stock, which is worth about $83.89 million.