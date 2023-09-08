Bowlero Corp. (NYSE: BOWL) Declined -16.21% Over The Last Month – Are There Ways To Succeed From This Decline?

During the recent session, Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL)’s traded shares were 1.36 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.24. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $10.13, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.43% or -$0.36. The 52-week high for the BOWL share is $17.45, that puts it down -72.26 from that peak though still a striking -0.89% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $10.22. The company’s market capitalization is $1.75B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.36 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.51 million shares over the past three months.

Bowlero Corp. (BOWL) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.60. BOWL has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 10 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 10 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.01.

Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL) trade information

Bowlero Corp. (BOWL) registered a -3.43% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.43% in intraday trading to $10.13 this Thursday, 09/07/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -7.91%, and it has moved by -16.21% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -12.97%. The short interest in Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL) is 19.59 million shares and it means that shorts have 14.02 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $19.90, which implies an increase of 49.1% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $16.00 and $25.00 respectively. As a result, BOWL is trading at a discount of -146.79% off the target high and -57.95% off the low.

Bowlero Corp. (BOWL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Bowlero Corp. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Bowlero Corp. (BOWL) shares have gone down -38.94% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -148.21% against 14.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -66.70% this quarter and then jump 113.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 16.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $241.62 million as predicted by 10 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $245.46 million by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $267.72 million and $223.31 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -9.70% and then jump by 9.90% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 70.20% in 2023.

BOWL Dividends

Bowlero Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on September 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL)’s Major holders

Bowlero Corp. insiders own 5.40% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 111.88%, with the float percentage being 118.27%. Atairos Group, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 223 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 63.43 million shares (or 56.29% of all shares), a total value of $646.94 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.3 million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 5.59% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $64.24 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Bowlero Corp. (BOWL) shares are Columbia Fds Ser Tr I-Columbia Small Cap Growth Fd I and Variable Insurance Products Fund III-Mid-Cap Portfolio. Data provided on May 30, 2023 indicates that Columbia Fds Ser Tr I-Columbia Small Cap Growth Fd I owns about 3.37 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.99 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $34.39 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.85 million, or about 1.65% of the stock, which is worth about $18.91 million.