Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ: AXLA) Has Dropped -72.79% So Far This Year. Does That Mean Trouble Ahead?

During the last session, Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA)’s traded shares were 106.25 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.17. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.57, reflecting an intraday gain of 39.03% or $0.16. The 52-week high for the AXLA share is $2.49, that puts it down -336.84 from that peak though still a striking 82.46% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.10. The company’s market capitalization is $23.24M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 74.63 million shares, and the average trade volume was 11.27 million shares over the past three months.

Axcella Health Inc. (AXLA) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. AXLA has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.05.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) trade information

Axcella Health Inc. (AXLA) registered a 39.03% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 39.03% in intraday trading to $0.57 this Thursday, 09/07/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 50.55%, and it has moved by 219.00% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -72.79%. The short interest in Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) is 1.26 million shares and it means that shorts have 8.7 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $1.50, which implies an increase of 62.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.50 and $1.50 respectively. As a result, AXLA is trading at a discount of -163.16% off the target high and -163.16% off the low.

Axcella Health Inc. (AXLA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Axcella Health Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Axcella Health Inc. (AXLA) shares have gone up 7.87% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 86.39% against 12.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 85.30% this quarter and then jump 84.80% in the quarter after that.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -2.10%. While earnings are projected to return 11.90% in 2023, the next five years will return 0.00% per annum.

AXLA Dividends

Axcella Health Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA)’s Major holders

Axcella Health Inc. insiders own 15.78% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 66.68%, with the float percentage being 79.17%. Flagship Pioneering Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 35 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 29.25 million shares (or 39.69% of all shares), a total value of $6.39 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 10.27 million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 13.94% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $2.24 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Axcella Health Inc. (AXLA) shares are Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology. Data provided on Jul 30, 2023 indicates that Fidelity Growth Company Fund owns about 2.78 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.77 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.5 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.66 million, or about 2.25% of the stock, which is worth about $0.3 million.