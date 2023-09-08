Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ: ACB) On Thursday – Up 6.52 Percent From Lows, What To Expect Going Ahead?

During the last session, Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ:ACB)’s traded shares were 4.53 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.58. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.46, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.80% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the ACB share is $1.63, that puts it down -254.35 from that peak though still a striking 6.52% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.43. The company’s market capitalization is $246.62M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 8.42 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.79 million shares over the past three months.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.90. ACB has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 8 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ:ACB) trade information

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) registered a -2.80% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.80% in intraday trading to $0.46 this Thursday, 09/07/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.75%, and it has moved by -16.74% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -66.59%. The short interest in Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ:ACB) is 28.19 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.92 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $0.72, which implies an increase of 36.11% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $0.51 and $1.10 respectively. As a result, ACB is trading at a discount of -139.13% off the target high and -10.87% off the low.

Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $41.14 million by the end of Sep 2023.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -18.50%. While earnings are projected to return 92.30% in 2023.

ACB Dividends

Aurora Cannabis Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ:ACB)’s Major holders

Aurora Cannabis Inc. insiders own 0.11% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 12.49%, with the float percentage being 12.51%. Verition Fund Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 270 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 12.34 million shares (or 3.20% of all shares), a total value of $6.6 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 8.35 million shares, is of ETF Managers Group, LLC’s that is approximately 2.16% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $5.82 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) shares are ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF owns about 11.39 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.95 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $6.09 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.75 million, or about 0.71% of the stock, which is worth about $1.55 million.