Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTI) Has Been Falling -96.70% Year-To-Date. Troubles Yet To Come?

During the last session, Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTI)’s traded shares were 6.21 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.72. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.05, reflecting an intraday loss of -7.24% or -$0.01. The company’s market capitalization is $3.81M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 9.64 million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.40 million shares over the past three months.

Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTI) trade information

Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. (ASTI) registered a -7.24% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -7.24% in intraday trading to $0.05 this Thursday, 09/07/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -7.24%, and it has moved by -18.48% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -99.17%. The short interest in Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTI) is 0.73 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.33 day(s) to cover.

While earnings are projected to return 57.00% in 2023.

ASTI Dividends

Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTI)’s Major holders

Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. insiders own 62.71% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.80%, with the float percentage being 2.14%. Sabby Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 25 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.58 million shares (or 1.76% of all shares), a total value of $71796.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 49608.0 shares, is of Geode Capital Management, LLC’s that is approximately 0.15% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $6151.0.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. (ASTI) shares are Schwab Strategic Tr-Schwab U.S. Small Cap ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. Data provided on May 30, 2023 indicates that Schwab Strategic Tr-Schwab U.S. Small Cap ETF owns about 28243.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.09 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3205.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 22041.0, or about 0.07% of the stock, which is worth about $2501.0.