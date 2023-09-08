After Semantix Inc. (NASDAQ: STIX) Surges -473.68% From Highs, What Will It Look Like?

During the last session, Semantix Inc. (NASDAQ:STIX)’s traded shares were 6.0 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.20. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.52, reflecting an intraday gain of 32.17% or $0.37. The 52-week high for the STIX share is $4.96, that puts it down -226.32 from that peak though still a striking 63.82% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.55. The company’s market capitalization is $121.60M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.64 million shares, and the average trade volume was 18.33K shares over the past three months.

Semantix Inc. (STIX) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. STIX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Semantix Inc. (NASDAQ:STIX) trade information

Semantix Inc. (STIX) registered a 32.17% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 32.17% in intraday trading to $1.52 this Thursday, 09/07/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 44.76%, and it has moved by -14.31% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -45.32%. The short interest in Semantix Inc. (NASDAQ:STIX) is 82860.0 shares and it means that shorts have 8.05 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $8.72, which implies an increase of 82.57% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $8.72 and $8.72 respectively. As a result, STIX is trading at a discount of -473.68% off the target high and -473.68% off the low.

Semantix Inc. (STIX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Semantix Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Semantix Inc. (STIX) shares have gone down -63.29% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -6.59% against 22.30.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $15.77 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $19.2 million by the end of Dec 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -455.70% in 2023.

STIX Dividends

Semantix Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Semantix Inc. (NASDAQ:STIX)’s Major holders

Semantix Inc. insiders own 69.23% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 20.30%, with the float percentage being 65.98%. Altshuler Shaham Ltd is the largest shareholder of the company, while 12 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.44 million shares (or 0.56% of all shares), a total value of $1.16 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.1 million shares, is of Morgan Stanley’s that is approximately 0.13% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $0.27 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Semantix Inc. (STIX) shares are Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF. Data provided on May 30, 2023 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 23554.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.03 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $52760.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 15545.0, or about 0.02% of the stock, which is worth about $30157.0.