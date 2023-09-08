After A -27.71% Drop In The Last Week, Does Better Home & Finance Holding Company (NASDAQ: BETR) Still Make Sense To Buy?

During the last session, Better Home & Finance Holding Company (NASDAQ:BETR)’s traded shares were 13.67 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.59. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.63, reflecting an intraday loss of -18.18% or -$0.14. The 52-week high for the BETR share is $62.91, that puts it down -9885.71 from that peak though still a striking -20.63% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.76. The company’s market capitalization is $533.04M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 23.84 million shares, and the average trade volume was 6.38 million shares over the past three months.

Better Home & Finance Holding Company (NASDAQ:BETR) trade information

Better Home & Finance Holding Company (BETR) registered a -18.18% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -18.18% in intraday trading to $0.63 this Thursday, 09/07/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -27.71%, and it has moved by -98.51% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -93.62%.

While earnings are projected to return 273.40% in 2023.

BETR Dividends

Better Home & Finance Holding Company is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Better Home & Finance Holding Company (NASDAQ:BETR)’s Major holders

The next largest institutional holding, with 11702.0 shares, is of Geode Capital Management, LLC’s that is approximately 0.57% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $0.12 million.

Data provided on May 30, 2023 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 11702.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.57 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.12 million market value.