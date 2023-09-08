A Stock You Ought To Watch Is Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ: BNR)

During the recent session, Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR)’s traded shares were 0.75 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.15. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.08, reflecting an intraday loss of -12.20% or -$0.15. The 52-week high for the BNR share is $3.81, that puts it down -252.78 from that peak though still a striking -9.26% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.18. The company’s market capitalization is $109.65M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 31520.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 47.53K shares over the past three months.

Burning Rock Biotech Limited (BNR) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.50. BNR has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) trade information

Burning Rock Biotech Limited (BNR) registered a -12.20% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -12.20% in intraday trading to $1.08 this Thursday, 09/07/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -20.30%, and it has moved by -31.21% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -66.14%. The short interest in Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) is 0.57 million shares and it means that shorts have 7.23 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $53.02, which implies an increase of 97.96% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $53.02 and $53.02 respectively. As a result, BNR is trading at a discount of -4809.26% off the target high and -4809.26% off the low.

Burning Rock Biotech Limited (BNR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Burning Rock Biotech Limited has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Burning Rock Biotech Limited (BNR) shares have gone down -64.24% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 58.09% against 18.10. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 13.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $20.13 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $20.82 million by the end of Mar 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $20.47 million and $18.83 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -1.70% and then jump by 10.60% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -38.80%. While earnings are projected to return -22.30% in 2023, the next five years will return 5.10% per annum.

BNR Dividends

Burning Rock Biotech Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 14 and November 20. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR)’s Major holders

Burning Rock Biotech Limited insiders own 6.04% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 58.93%, with the float percentage being 62.71%. Kynam Capital Management, LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 49 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 8.5 million shares (or 8.28% of all shares), a total value of $18.27 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.11 million shares, is of Massachusetts Financial Services Co.’s that is approximately 4.01% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $8.84 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Burning Rock Biotech Limited (BNR) shares are MFS Series Trust X-MFS Emerging Markets Equity Fund and MFS International New Discovery Fund. Data provided on May 30, 2023 indicates that MFS Series Trust X-MFS Emerging Markets Equity Fund owns about 3.44 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.35 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $8.97 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.29 million, or about 0.28% of the stock, which is worth about $0.61 million.