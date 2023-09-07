ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ZI) Surged -3.51% In 6 Months – Here’s What To Expect Next

During the last session, ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)’s traded shares were 3.73 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.00. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $17.87, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.33% or -$0.24. The 52-week high for the ZI share is $48.76, that puts it down -172.86 from that peak though still a striking 2.97% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $17.34. The company’s market capitalization is $6.96B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 5.39 million shares, and the average trade volume was 7.25 million shares over the past three months.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.10. ZI has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 22 analysts who have looked at this stock. 8 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 12 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.24.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) trade information

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) registered a -1.33% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.33% in intraday trading to $17.87 this Wednesday, 09/06/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.17%, and it has moved by -3.51% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -56.78%. The short interest in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) is 11.36 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.38 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $26.30, which implies an increase of 32.05% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $19.00 and $35.00 respectively. As a result, ZI is trading at a discount of -95.86% off the target high and -6.32% off the low.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) shares have gone down -28.55% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 12.50% against 2.10. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 12.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $311.63 million as predicted by 18 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 19 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $310.81 million by the end of Dec 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $278.48 million and $301.7 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 11.90% and then jump by 3.00% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 48.01%. While earnings are projected to return -40.00% in 2023, the next five years will return 16.22% per annum.

ZI Dividends

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)’s Major holders

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. insiders own 9.30% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 82.70%, with the float percentage being 91.18%. Carlyle Group Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 601 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 36.66 million shares (or 9.13% of all shares), a total value of $930.86 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 35.15 million shares, is of Capital World Investors’s that is approximately 8.76% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $892.5 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and American Balanced Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 10.71 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.67 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $271.97 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 9.13 million, or about 2.27% of the stock, which is worth about $231.74 million.