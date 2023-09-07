Will Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (NYSE: MMP) Stock Boom Or Bust From Here?

During the recent session, Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (NYSE:MMP)’s traded shares were 0.65 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.91. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $65.87, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.14% or $0.74. The 52-week high for the MMP share is $67.14, that puts it down -1.93 from that peak though still a striking 30.89% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $45.52. The company’s market capitalization is $13.27B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.88 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.18 million shares over the past three months.

Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (MMP) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. MMP has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 13 analysts who have looked at this stock. 9 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.22.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (NYSE:MMP) trade information

Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (MMP) registered a 1.14% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.14% in intraday trading to $65.87 this Wednesday, 09/06/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.16%, and it has moved by 3.65% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 29.77%. The short interest in Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (NYSE:MMP) is 6.94 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.9 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $65.11, which implies a decrease of -1.17% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $56.00 and $69.00 respectively. As a result, MMP is trading at a discount of -4.75% off the target high and 14.98% off the low.

Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (MMP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (MMP) shares have gone up 23.58% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 12.09% against 2.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -23.30% this quarter and then jump 51.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 10.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $876.88 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $934.5 million by the end of Dec 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $781.38 million and $861 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 12.20% and then jump by 8.50% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 1.50%. While earnings are projected to return -3.40% in 2023, the next five years will return 3.40% per annum.

MMP Dividends

Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. is 4.19, with the dividend yield indicating at 6.36 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (NYSE:MMP)’s Major holders

Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. insiders own 0.39% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 53.10%, with the float percentage being 53.31%. Alps Advisors Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 696 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 13.27 million shares (or 6.57% of all shares), a total value of $826.89 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.05 million shares, is of Goldman Sachs Group Inc’s that is approximately 3.49% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $439.32 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (MMP) shares are Alps ETF Tr-Alerian MLP ETF and Janus Henderson Enterprise Fund. Data provided on May 30, 2023 indicates that Alps ETF Tr-Alerian MLP ETF owns about 15.09 million shares. This amounts to just over 7.47 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $908.64 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 6.04 million, or about 2.99% of the stock, which is worth about $376.31 million.