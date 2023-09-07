What Will ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: ON) Be Like After It Jumps -11.92% From Its Highs?

During the last session, ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)’s traded shares were 3.37 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.77. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $99.49, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.18% or $0.18. The 52-week high for the ON share is $111.35, that puts it down -11.92 from that peak though still a striking 44.79% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $54.93. The company’s market capitalization is $42.53B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.59 million shares, and the average trade volume was 6.05 million shares over the past three months.

ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. ON has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 30 analysts who have looked at this stock. 10 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 18 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) trade information

ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) registered a 0.18% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.18% in intraday trading to $99.49 this Wednesday, 09/06/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.93%, and it has moved by -3.96% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 47.37%. The short interest in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) is 25.51 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.96 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $121.15, which implies an increase of 17.88% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $100.00 and $135.00 respectively. As a result, ON is trading at a discount of -35.69% off the target high and -0.51% off the low.

ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that ON Semiconductor Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) shares have gone up 26.42% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at -1.50% against -7.70.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 38.20%. While earnings are projected to return 86.80% in 2023, the next five years will return 7.41% per annum.

ON Dividends

ON Semiconductor Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between October 30 and November 03. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)’s Major holders

ON Semiconductor Corporation insiders own 0.28% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 104.24%, with the float percentage being 104.54%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,263 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 56.08 million shares (or 12.99% of all shares), a total value of $5.3 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 50.16 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 11.61% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $4.74 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 13.47 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.12 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.27 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 10.28 million, or about 2.38% of the stock, which is worth about $972.53 million.