What Will Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE: CPRI) Be Like After It Jumps -31.43% From Its Highs?

During the recent session, Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)’s traded shares were 0.55 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.19. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $52.69, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.40% or -$0.21. The 52-week high for the CPRI share is $69.25, that puts it down -31.43 from that peak though still a striking 35.15% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $34.17. The company’s market capitalization is $6.09B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.28 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.32 million shares over the past three months.

Capri Holdings Limited (CPRI) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.70. CPRI has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 16 analysts who have looked at this stock. 15 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.55.

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) trade information

Capri Holdings Limited (CPRI) registered a -0.40% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.40% in intraday trading to $52.69 this Wednesday, 09/06/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.42%, and it has moved by 49.64% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 14.05%. The short interest in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) is 4.68 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.92 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $54.24, which implies an increase of 2.86% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $40.00 and $60.00 respectively. As a result, CPRI is trading at a discount of -13.87% off the target high and 24.08% off the low.

Capri Holdings Limited (CPRI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Capri Holdings Limited has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Capri Holdings Limited (CPRI) shares have gone up 13.56% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at -5.71% against -9.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -13.40% this quarter and then jump 16.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -0.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.34 billion as predicted by 11 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 11 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.57 billion by the end of Dec 2023.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 3.10%. While earnings are projected to return -10.00% in 2023, the next five years will return 1.10% per annum.

CPRI Dividends

Capri Holdings Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings on August 10. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)’s Major holders

Capri Holdings Limited insiders own 2.47% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 95.69%, with the float percentage being 98.11%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 514 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 13.41 million shares (or 11.55% of all shares), a total value of $705.48 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 10.68 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 9.20% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $561.73 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Capri Holdings Limited (CPRI) shares are iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jul 30, 2023 indicates that iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF owns about 4.02 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.46 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $211.36 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.93 million, or about 3.38% of the stock, which is worth about $206.65 million.