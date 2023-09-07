What To Expect Going Ahead For SIGNA Sports United N.V. (NYSE: SSU) Given Its -15.87 Percent Loss On Wednesday?

During the last session, SIGNA Sports United N.V. (NYSE:SSU)’s traded shares were 1.16 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.08. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.67, reflecting an intraday loss of -15.87% or -$0.13. The 52-week high for the SSU share is $6.40, that puts it down -855.22 from that peak though still a striking -4.48% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.70. The company’s market capitalization is $323.17M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.05 million shares, and the average trade volume was 179.45K shares over the past three months.

SIGNA Sports United N.V. (SSU) received a consensus recommendation of an Underweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.30. SSU has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

SIGNA Sports United N.V. (NYSE:SSU) trade information

SIGNA Sports United N.V. (SSU) registered a -15.87% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -15.87% in intraday trading to $0.67 this Wednesday, 09/06/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -48.89%, and it has moved by -73.01% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -89.10%. The short interest in SIGNA Sports United N.V. (NYSE:SSU) is 0.17 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.8 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $2.70, which implies an increase of 75.19% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.74 and $3.67 respectively. As a result, SSU is trading at a discount of -447.76% off the target high and -159.7% off the low.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $290.71 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $346.18 million by the end of Jun 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -904.90% in 2023.

SSU Dividends

SIGNA Sports United N.V. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

SIGNA Sports United N.V. (NYSE:SSU)’s Major holders

SIGNA Sports United N.V. insiders own 49.71% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 15.13%, with the float percentage being 30.09%. Dz Bank Ag Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank, Frankfurt Am Main is the largest shareholder of the company, while 10 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 23.45 million shares (or 6.05% of all shares), a total value of $66.36 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.0 million shares, is of MIC Capital Management UK LLP’s that is approximately 1.29% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $14.15 million.