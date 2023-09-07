What Should You Do With Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE: PHG) At Current Prices?

During the recent session, Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG)’s traded shares were 0.99 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.92. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $21.32, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.09% or -$0.23. The 52-week high for the PHG share is $23.30, that puts it down -9.29 from that peak though still a striking 47.23% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $11.25. The company’s market capitalization is $20.56B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.8 million shares, and the average trade volume was 902.04K shares over the past three months.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG) trade information

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG) registered a -1.09% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.09% in intraday trading to $21.32 this Wednesday, 09/06/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.69%, and it has moved by 4.49% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 30.98%. The short interest in Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG) is 1.93 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.9 day(s) to cover.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Koninklijke Philips N.V. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG) shares have gone up 35.36% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 9.90% against 15.30. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -1.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $4.75 billion as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $5.34 billion by the end of Dec 2023.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -32.50%. While earnings are projected to return -375.10% in 2023, the next five years will return 24.38% per annum.

PHG Dividends

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Koninklijke Philips N.V. is 0.91, with the dividend yield indicating at 4.28 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG)’s Major holders

Koninklijke Philips N.V. insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 7.32%, with the float percentage being 7.32%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 328 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 9.36 million shares (or 1.01% of all shares), a total value of $203.06 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 8.05 million shares, is of Fiduciary Management, Inc.’s that is approximately 0.87% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $174.51 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG) shares are SEI Institutional Investment Tr-World Equity Ex-U.S. Fd and FMI Large Cap Fund. Data provided on Jul 30, 2023 indicates that SEI Institutional Investment Tr-World Equity Ex-U.S. Fd owns about 3.5 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.38 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $72.56 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.26 million, or about 0.24% of the stock, which is worth about $49.13 million.