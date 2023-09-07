We Just Learned Something New! After MetLife Inc. (NYSE: MET)’s 0.56% Gain This Week

During the last session, MetLife Inc. (NYSE:MET)’s traded shares were 3.03 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.09. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $63.20, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.89% or -$0.57. The 52-week high for the MET share is $77.36, that puts it down -22.41 from that peak though still a striking 22.55% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $48.95. The company’s market capitalization is $46.82B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.91 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.11 million shares over the past three months.

MetLife Inc. (NYSE:MET) trade information

MetLife Inc. (MET) registered a -0.89% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.89% in intraday trading to $63.20 this Wednesday, 09/06/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.56%, and it has moved by -1.53% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -2.86%. The short interest in MetLife Inc. (NYSE:MET) is 7.81 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.11 day(s) to cover.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

MetLife Inc. (MET) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that MetLife Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. MetLife Inc. (MET) shares have gone down -8.71% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 13.58% against 17.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 72.70% this quarter and then jump 39.40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -6.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $17.7 billion as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $18.25 billion by the end of Dec 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $23.69 billion and $15.84 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -25.30% and then jump by 15.30% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -8.70%. While earnings are projected to return -62.90% in 2023, the next five years will return 9.40% per annum.

MET Dividends

MetLife Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for MetLife Inc. is 2.08, with the dividend yield indicating at 3.29 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

MetLife Inc. (NYSE:MET)’s Major holders

MetLife Inc. insiders own 16.03% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 75.52%, with the float percentage being 89.93%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,624 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 59.24 million shares (or 7.88% of all shares), a total value of $3.35 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 55.06 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 7.32% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $3.11 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of MetLife Inc. (MET) shares are Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Dodge & Cox Stock Fund owns about 37.86 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.03 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.14 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 17.92 million, or about 2.38% of the stock, which is worth about $1.01 billion.