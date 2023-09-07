VMware Inc. (NYSE: VMW) Inclined 4.35% Over The Last Month – Are There Ways To Succeed From This Incline?

During the last session, VMware Inc. (NYSE:VMW)’s traded shares were 2.41 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.72. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $166.16, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.37% or $2.25. The 52-week high for the VMW share is $170.19, that puts it down -2.43 from that peak though still a striking 37.68% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $103.55. The company’s market capitalization is $73.55B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.46 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.61 million shares over the past three months.

VMware Inc. (VMW) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. VMW has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 13 analysts who have looked at this stock. 12 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.72.

VMware Inc. (NYSE:VMW) trade information

VMware Inc. (VMW) registered a 1.37% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.37% in intraday trading to $166.16 this Wednesday, 09/06/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.79%, and it has moved by 4.35% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 43.66%. The short interest in VMware Inc. (NYSE:VMW) is 4.85 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.67 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $158.57, which implies a decrease of -4.79% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $139.50 and $182.00 respectively. As a result, VMW is trading at a discount of -9.53% off the target high and 16.04% off the low.

VMware Inc. (VMW) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that VMware Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. VMware Inc. (VMW) shares have gone up 38.41% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 4.59% against 11.80. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 4.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $3.41 billion as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 9 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $3.8 billion by the end of Jan 2024.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -3.90%. While earnings are projected to return -28.40% in 2023, the next five years will return 10.84% per annum.

VMW Dividends

VMware Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

VMware Inc. (NYSE:VMW)’s Major holders

VMware Inc. insiders own 36.16% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 49.65%, with the float percentage being 77.77%. Silver Lake Group, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,201 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 42.05 million shares (or 9.77% of all shares), a total value of $6.04 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 26.07 million shares, is of Dodge & Cox Inc’s that is approximately 6.06% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $3.75 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of VMware Inc. (VMW) shares are Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Dodge & Cox Stock Fund owns about 16.39 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.81 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.36 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 7.35 million, or about 1.71% of the stock, which is worth about $1.06 billion.