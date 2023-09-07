The Time To Buy Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ: KXIN) Is Now

During the recent session, Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN)’s traded shares were 6.09 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.15. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.22, reflecting an intraday gain of 25.70% or $0.04. The 52-week high for the KXIN share is $1.04, that puts it down -372.73 from that peak though still a striking 22.73% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.17. The company’s market capitalization is $50.66M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.26 million shares, and the average trade volume was 319.59K shares over the past three months.

Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) trade information

Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN) registered a 25.70% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 25.70% in intraday trading to $0.22 this Wednesday, 09/06/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 21.62%, and it has moved by -6.83% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -67.97%. The short interest in Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) is 0.38 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.86 day(s) to cover.

While earnings are projected to return 75.40% in 2023.

KXIN Dividends

Kaixin Auto Holdings is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN)’s Major holders

Kaixin Auto Holdings insiders own 36.04% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.09%, with the float percentage being 0.14%. Geode Capital Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 8 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 90645.0 shares (or 0.04% of all shares), a total value of $28099.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 73160.0 shares, is of Virtu Financial LLC’s that is approximately 0.03% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $22679.0.

Data provided on May 30, 2023 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 90645.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.04 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $22670.0 market value.