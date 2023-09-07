The Time Is Right To Purchase Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AGLE)

During the recent session, Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE)’s traded shares were 0.69 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.52. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.59, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.86% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the AGLE share is $1.56, that puts it down -164.41 from that peak though still a striking 81.36% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.11. The company’s market capitalization is $59.09M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.46 million shares, and the average trade volume was 6.48 million shares over the past three months.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (AGLE) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. AGLE has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.03.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) trade information

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (AGLE) registered a -1.86% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.86% in intraday trading to $0.59 this Wednesday, 09/06/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.67%, and it has moved by 27.74% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 20.18%. The short interest in Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) is 1.57 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.31 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $0.70, which implies an increase of 15.71% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $0.50 and $0.90 respectively. As a result, AGLE is trading at a discount of -52.54% off the target high and 15.25% off the low.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (AGLE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (AGLE) shares have gone up 40.91% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 55.56% against 12.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 84.20% this quarter and then jump 44.40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -61.40% compared to the previous financial year.

As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $174k and $168k respectively.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 11.20%. While earnings are projected to return 0.60% in 2023.

AGLE Dividends

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 01 and November 06. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE)’s Major holders

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. insiders own 2.40% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 102.71%, with the float percentage being 105.23%. Fairmount Funds Management LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 62 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 9.46 million shares (or 9.35% of all shares), a total value of $4.26 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 8.82 million shares, is of Wellington Management Group, LLP’s that is approximately 8.72% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $3.97 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (AGLE) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.28 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.27 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.37 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.63 million, or about 0.62% of the stock, which is worth about $0.28 million.