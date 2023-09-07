The Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ: THTX) Stock Dropped -17.84% In A Single Month – Are There Any Hopes For A Gain?

During the last session, Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX)’s traded shares were 4.57 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.24. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.52, reflecting an intraday gain of 47.57% or $0.49. The 52-week high for the THTX share is $11.06, that puts it down -627.63 from that peak though still a striking 40.79% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.90. The company’s market capitalization is $36.79M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.52 million shares, and the average trade volume was 52.46K shares over the past three months.

Theratechnologies Inc. (THTX) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. THTX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.29.

Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX) trade information

Theratechnologies Inc. (THTX) registered a 47.57% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 47.57% in intraday trading to $1.52 this Wednesday, 09/06/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 56.70%, and it has moved by -17.84% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -82.33%. The short interest in Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX) is 36840.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.45 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $13.53, which implies an increase of 88.77% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5.29 and $36.00 respectively. As a result, THTX is trading at a discount of -2268.42% off the target high and -248.03% off the low.

Theratechnologies Inc. (THTX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Theratechnologies Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Theratechnologies Inc. (THTX) shares have gone down -58.81% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 51.50% against 12.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 9.40% this quarter and then jump 47.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 4.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $21.05 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $24.18 million by the end of Nov 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $20.5 million and $21.42 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 2.70% and then jump by 12.90% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 47.50% in 2023.

THTX Dividends

Theratechnologies Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between October 11 and October 16. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX)’s Major holders

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.99 million shares, is of Morgan Stanley’s that is approximately 8.21% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $6.69 million.

Data provided on May 30, 2023 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 12878.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.05 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $48936.0 market value.