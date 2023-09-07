The Future Belongs To Core & Main Inc. (NYSE: CNM) For Risk-Tolerant Investors

During the last session, Core & Main Inc. (NYSE:CNM)’s traded shares were 3.86 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.91. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $29.50, reflecting an intraday loss of -6.62% or -$2.09. The 52-week high for the CNM share is $33.32, that puts it down -12.95 from that peak though still a striking 36.44% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $18.75. The company’s market capitalization is $6.79B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.09 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.14 million shares over the past three months.

Core & Main Inc. (CNM) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.30. CNM has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 13 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.68.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Core & Main Inc. (NYSE:CNM) trade information

Core & Main Inc. (CNM) registered a -6.62% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -6.62% in intraday trading to $29.50 this Wednesday, 09/06/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -9.40%, and it has moved by -9.45% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 26.94%. The short interest in Core & Main Inc. (NYSE:CNM) is 8.92 million shares and it means that shorts have 11.02 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $36.31, which implies an increase of 18.76% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $25.00 and $57.00 respectively. As a result, CNM is trading at a discount of -93.22% off the target high and 15.25% off the low.

Core & Main Inc. (CNM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Core & Main Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Core & Main Inc. (CNM) shares have gone up 24.37% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -14.55% against 6.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -1.40% this quarter and then drop -3.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 1.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.88 billion as predicted by 10 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 10 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.87 billion by the end of Oct 2023.

While earnings are projected to return 148.20% in 2023, the next five years will return 29.55% per annum.

CNM Dividends

Core & Main Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between December 04 and December 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Core & Main Inc. (NYSE:CNM)’s Major holders

Core & Main Inc. insiders own 0.17% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 101.43%, with the float percentage being 101.60%. Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 271 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 121.8 million shares (or 73.36% of all shares), a total value of $3.82 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 8.3 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 5.00% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $260.22 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Core & Main Inc. (CNM) shares are Victory Portfolios-Sycamore Small Company Opportunity Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Victory Portfolios-Sycamore Small Company Opportunity Fund owns about 3.02 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.82 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $94.49 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.88 million, or about 1.74% of the stock, which is worth about $90.41 million.