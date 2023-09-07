The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA): Is It Possible To Be Up 14.42% YTD And Still Lose Money

During the last session, The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)’s traded shares were 4.23 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.43. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $217.95, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.08% or -$4.62. The 52-week high for the BA share is $243.10, that puts it down -11.54 from that peak though still a striking 44.49% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $120.99. The company’s market capitalization is $131.84B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 5.43 million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.54 million shares over the past three months.

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) trade information

The Boeing Company (BA) registered a -2.08% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.08% in intraday trading to $217.95 this Wednesday, 09/06/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.09%, and it has moved by -8.52% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 43.56%. The short interest in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) is 7.63 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.3 day(s) to cover.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $259.00, which implies an increase of 15.85% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $210.00 and $310.00 respectively. As a result, BA is trading at a discount of -42.23% off the target high and 3.65% off the low.

The Boeing Company (BA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that The Boeing Company has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. The Boeing Company (BA) shares have gone up 4.82% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 82.37% against 8.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 92.90% this quarter and then jump 104.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 18.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $19.66 billion as predicted by 17 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 17 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $21.78 billion by the end of Dec 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $17.76 billion and $19.98 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 10.70% and then jump by 9.00% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -22.00%. While earnings are projected to return -16.20% in 2023.

BA Dividends

The Boeing Company is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)’s Major holders

The Boeing Company insiders own 0.09% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 61.12%, with the float percentage being 61.18%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 2,549 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 47.25 million shares (or 7.85% of all shares), a total value of $9.98 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 36.82 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 6.12% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $7.77 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of The Boeing Company (BA) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 18.77 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.12 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.96 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 13.46 million, or about 2.24% of the stock, which is worth about $2.84 billion.