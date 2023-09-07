The $66.98 Is The Price At Which GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: GEHC) Deserves Consideration

During the last session, GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)’s traded shares were 3.14 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $66.98, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.01% or -$0.68. The 52-week high for the GEHC share is $87.83, that puts it down -31.13 from that peak though still a striking 20.87% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $53.00. The company’s market capitalization is $30.99B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.68 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.60 million shares over the past three months.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) trade information

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC) registered a -1.01% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.01% in intraday trading to $66.98 this Wednesday, 09/06/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.97%, and it has moved by -11.39% in 30 days. The short interest in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) is 8.21 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.59 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $89.90, which implies an increase of 25.49% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $78.00 and $99.00 respectively. As a result, GEHC is trading at a discount of -47.81% off the target high and -16.45% off the low.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC) shares have gone down -12.16% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -17.93% against 14.90. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 6.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $4.8 billion as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $5.15 billion by the end of Dec 2023.

While earnings are projected to return -14.70% in 2023.

GEHC Dividends

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. is 0.12, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.18 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)’s Major holders

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. insiders own 0.07% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 77.41%, with the float percentage being 77.47%. General Electric Company is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,294 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 61.58 million shares (or 13.54% of all shares), a total value of $5.0 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 49.57 million shares, is of Capital Research Global Investors’s that is approximately 10.90% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $4.03 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC) shares are Investment Company Of America and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Investment Company Of America owns about 16.19 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.56 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.32 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 12.05 million, or about 2.65% of the stock, which is worth about $979.3 million.