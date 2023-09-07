Surf Air Mobility Inc. (NYSE: SRFM) On Wednesday â€“ Up 36.42 Percent From Lows, What To Expect Going Ahead?

During the recent session, Surf Air Mobility Inc. (NYSE:SRFM)’s traded shares were 0.42 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.73, reflecting an intraday loss of -18.78% or -$0.4. The 52-week high for the SRFM share is $5.00, that puts it down -189.02 from that peak though still a striking 36.42% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.10. The company’s market capitalization is $111.64M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.58 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.29 million shares over the past three months.

Surf Air Mobility Inc. (NYSE:SRFM) trade information

Surf Air Mobility Inc. (SRFM) registered a -18.78% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -18.78% in intraday trading to $1.73 this Wednesday, 09/06/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 14.57%, and it has moved by 27.21% in 30 days. The short interest in Surf Air Mobility Inc. (NYSE:SRFM) is 0.43 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.21 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $3.31, which implies an increase of 47.73% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.00 and $3.62 respectively. As a result, SRFM is trading at a discount of -109.25% off the target high and -73.41% off the low.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $30.09 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $31.12 million by the end of Dec 2023.

While earnings are projected to return -107.80% in 2023.

SRFM Dividends

Surf Air Mobility Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Surf Air Mobility Inc. (NYSE:SRFM)â€™s Major holders